A young Nigerian lady got many talking after releasing her WhatsApp chat with her father as she did her matriculation

Her doting father told her she still needed to take a fresh photo for him and directed her on how he wanted it to be

Many people advised the lady to do what he wants and looked forward to seeing the result of his photo pose idea

A young lady has taken to social media to share her WhatsApp chat with her father over her matriculation into Nile University in Nigeria.

The chat contained her father's touching voice note in which he requested that she took a fresh photo specifically for him as the matric pictures she sent were not satisfactory.

Her dad begged her for a picture. Photo Credit: @southgerian_gurl

Source: TikTok

He gave her specifics of how she should pose and the buildings she should take the photo in front of.

The doting man, in the TikTok post, went on to appeal about how important it is to him, quite to many people's amazement.

Netizens hailed the relationship between father and daughter, urging her to do his bidding.

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions on social media

LifeofIyobosa said:

"You have good sis, don’t joke with him."

24 said:

"After paying Nile University school fees I don't blame him at all."

Anita Dare said:

"Please it’s very necessary and important. We are waiting."

Tohby said:

"Dad literally gave details, I bet he is a fashion icon."

Cooks said:

"Please collect your gown and cap immediately give this man a glamorous picture!"

larissa said:

"We need to see those pictures."

Mira said:

"He’s already seeing how the picture will look."

Thesesleepingdogswon said:

"This is the cutest thing I have seen today. God bless and protect your dad."

Zilpah said:

"Please just do it for him most of us will do anything to hear our fathers voices again just do it to make him happy."

Source: Legit.ng