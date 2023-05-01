A mother is showing her boy her true self love, and seeing her do so has got many clapping for her on Tiktok

TikTok user @nifemi_99 shared the video clip of how he convinced his mother to plait his hair and the joy on her face as she did

Seeing the pure joy both persons oozed as he showed off his gorgeous natural hair made by her got people bursting with admiration and cheers

In a heartwarming Tiktok video that has gone viral, a young Nigerian convinced his mother to plait his hair, and the joy on their faces, as they shared this moment, is nothing short of heart-melting.

The video, shared on social media, showed how the young boy requested that his mother plait his hair, and she did it just gracefully.

Mother plaits son's hair Photo source: Tiktok/https:/@nifemi_99

The joy and excitement on the boy's face was evident as he bounced around, eager to have his hair styled in a unique and unconventional way.

Mother and Son Celebrate Individuality with Unique Hair Styling

Her delight was equally apparent as his mother began to plait his hair.

She took her time, braiding the boy's hair with a delicate touch, while the boy sat patiently, admiring the progress being made.

Throughout the video, there was an undeniable bond between mother and son, and the love and support that they share was evident.

Watch Video:

The result of their efforts was stunning. The boy's hair was styled uniquely and beautifully which is a testament to his mother's skill and artistry.

The happiness on their faces was infectious, and the video has brought a smile to the faces of people who have seen it.

The video has received an outpouring of positive comments and support, with many viewers expressing their admiration for the mother-and-son duo.

Here are a few comments taken from Tiktok

@preshdamsel01

''Not my mom she once rubbed shaving cream on my brothers' head when he was sleeping and woke him up after some minutes to go and wash the head ''

PrincessAmy said:

''Okay, why is no one yet to point out that your mom is super cute.''

Eve Kuma376 commented:

''She was happy enjoying the moment as you used to be her baby boy ''

Source: Legit.ng