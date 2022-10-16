A mother is teaching her boy to love his natural self, and seeing her do so had many clapping for the mom

Twitter user @iammrssamuels shared a clip of a mother hyping her boy as he showed off his natural hair

Seeing the pure joy the boy oozed as he showed off his gorgeous natural hair had people bursting with pride

Nothing like a parent teaching their kid to embrace their natural self. One mother hyped her son’s natural hair, and people just loved their energy.

Baby boy oozed happiness as he showed off his beautiful natural hair to the world. Image: Twitter / @iammrssamuels

Source: UGC

Society is putting so much pressure on people to be perfect. So, when a parent teaches their child to love themselves, it is a superpower not many possess anymore.

Twitter user @iammrssamuels shared a clip of was touched by the clip and had to share it. The boy is initially wearing a durag, and then his mother takes it off, revealing his gorgeous natural hair that has been styled.

The way the mother hypes her boy is just precious!

“When you LOVE your natural hair and yo momma is your hype-man Good day beautiful people ❤️ I pray this puts a smile on your face. Embrace yourself. You are ENOUGH!”

Social media users gush over the special moment

Peeps could not get enough of the energy in this clip. Natural is beautiful, and seeing the boy beam had their hearts bursting.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@SweetBeauty2000 said:

“Literally love seeing Black children smiling and happy.”

@RachelMays said:

“Okay if this didn’t have me cheesing! Lil man is too adorable with all that joy, we love to see it ”

@ShayDay3000 said:

“That baby is ADORABLE ”

@tumelo_masuku said:

“He’s so cute. I love that hype ❤️❤️❤️”

@theeguapp said:

“This video just made me so happy ”

@IamTwiice said:

“Mom’s the greatest hype man ever ❤️❤️”

