A father whose daughter could not walk but devised a way to make her walk has gone viral on Twitter

The viral post showed the heartfelt joy from the daughter as she walked for the first time

The little girl walked together with a customized shoe which was attached to her father's own shoe

A father whose daughter was paralysed and could not walk came up with an idea to make her walk for the first time.

He decided to invent a customised little shoe that would be attached to her own shoe which he would use to support her walking.

Father helped daughter walk for the first time with customised shoe. Photo credit: @dailyloud Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Customised shoe

The customized shoe was able to help the little child walk and the wide smile on her face as she experienced mobility was noticed by many people.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many social media users who saw the post expressed delight in seeing the smile written all over the child's face as she walked for the first time.

As of publishing this report, the Twitter post has garnered 500,000 views with more than a thousand retweets.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Emmakuzi reacted:

"This is the stuff we want to read and see on a Sunday. Wholesome!"

@Demby1221

"This is just beautiful ❤️. Class act from the father."

@awshiv:

"Father's do the greatest of things. Loving seeing wholesome stuff before starting my day."

@fabloWRLD

"Love for your kid is definitely priceless ❤️hope you enjoyed it lil one."

@janewhales:

"He can proudly wear his world No. 1 dad shirt."

@kifuii:

"Give the man a Nobel prize."

@Chrisknickss

"She’s gonna grow up a Daddy’s girl for life."

Funny Dad breastfeed Son wearing mask of Mom's facial image

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a father has devised a way of making sure that his little child eats even in the absence of his mom and this has generated a lot of conversation.

In the viral video, the father put on a mask with a complete facial image of the wife as well as placing a little bottle close to his chest to indicate that the milk is coming from him.

The little boy did not appear to understand that a trick had been used on him as he was busy drinking from the bottle.

Source: Legit.ng