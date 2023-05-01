A Nigerian man got many people talking after a video of him in his mum's skirt surfaced on the internet

The young man explained that he went to his mother's house and could not get any other cloth to wear, so he had no choice but to wear hers

Social media users passed funny remarks about the man who was recorded pounding fufu in a skirt

A Nigerian man left netizens in stitches as he pounded fufu, rocking his mother's skirt.

In a trending video he shared on TikTok, his mother sat and tended to the fufu while he did the pounding part using a pestle.

According to the youth, he visited his mother and could not find any dress he could put on, hence his decision to wear her skirt.

While many laughed hard at him, some netizens thought it demonstrated a lovely mother-and-son relationship.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

olivia chisom said:

"Jokes apart I have seen a guy that likes wearing his Mum’s clothes to sleep he said it is more comfortable….crazy right."

UdyDaniel said:

"Diz skirt is skirting."

Efyacuite0 said:

"Biko am not laughing oooo but it looks good on u."

Baby Yaa introvert said:

"Hakimi you see say mom used ur everything including ur dress."

Freaky_King said:

"Aaaw mother love is the best."

QUEEN MOTHER said:

"LORD pls give us long life so we can make our children happy aaaawwww."

user9286329388180 said:

"Those laughing at him, his Mum is protecting him if u don't know. I know what am saying."

Nigerian lady wears her parents' clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had rocked her mum and dad's clothes in style.

In a video that has gone viral, the lady packed the clothes she would be wearing into a heap, informing her audience that she wants to see which one fits well.

When the lady wore her father's agbada and matched it with a cap, she looked as if the attire was made for her. Each item of clothing she wore fit her perfectly, and she had the best gait to go with the different attires. Many people who watched her video said that she rocked the clothes well.

