A short video capturing the moment a kid surprised many people as she showed off her Kilimanjaro moves went viral

With a determined look, the kid made cool hand moves that got many people laughing hard and wondering

A person who was behind the camera hyped her moves as the kid infused much energy into the dance routine

A video of a kid seriously showing off her Kilimanjaro dance moves has got many people wondering where she learnt the moves from.

Standing in front of a camera, the kid got all hand moves correctly. An adult who was filming her sounded amazed as he hyped the girl.

People praised the chubby kid for her moves. Photo source: @kelethabo32

Kilimanjaro dance moves and chubby kid

When she got to the turn of making side-hand moves, the kid's response was perfect. She even paused for effect at a point.

Social media who reacted to the video shared by @kelethabo32 could stop laughing. Some jokingly said she must have had a different life before.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1400 comments with more than 154,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Assywright said:

"Not me seeing my yonger self dancing to get sweets."

Thina_Cibane said:

"She’s so cute."

laurielafolle08 said:

"@ijelenwanyii come see the copy of your granddaughter small madam."

fafadiamond wondered:

"Why is she dancing like me."

Khosi said:

"She’s so adorable."

Maggie said:

"This me every time i wear a dress."

jeanlorevil0 said:

"She so God bless and keep her and her family amen."

Tebogo Mabusela said:

"Thanks to the hype man too it's lit."

sammy said:

"That's the spirit don't let ur weight weigh you down."

esha Abdallah said:

"Adorable little girl I can see myself when was young."

Gift blessing said:

"Hahahahaha see small madam sisterooooo."

Kidness said:

"You are so confident God bless you with that talent."

Jallow Sailey said:

"Beautiful and it’s a good exercise for her."

user4878087949348 said:

"Honeyyyyy I thought the child was a grown woman."

