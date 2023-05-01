“She Is So Confident”: Chubby Kid in Flowery Gown Dances With Energy to Kilimanjaro Moves in Viral Video
- A short video capturing the moment a kid surprised many people as she showed off her Kilimanjaro moves went viral
- With a determined look, the kid made cool hand moves that got many people laughing hard and wondering
- A person who was behind the camera hyped her moves as the kid infused much energy into the dance routine
A video of a kid seriously showing off her Kilimanjaro dance moves has got many people wondering where she learnt the moves from.
Standing in front of a camera, the kid got all hand moves correctly. An adult who was filming her sounded amazed as he hyped the girl.
Kilimanjaro dance moves and chubby kid
When she got to the turn of making side-hand moves, the kid's response was perfect. She even paused for effect at a point.
Social media who reacted to the video shared by @kelethabo32 could stop laughing. Some jokingly said she must have had a different life before.
Watch the video below:
As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1400 comments with more than 154,000 likes.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Assywright said:
"Not me seeing my yonger self dancing to get sweets."
Thina_Cibane said:
"She’s so cute."
laurielafolle08 said:
"@ijelenwanyii come see the copy of your granddaughter small madam."
fafadiamond wondered:
"Why is she dancing like me."
Khosi said:
"She’s so adorable."
Maggie said:
"This me every time i wear a dress."
jeanlorevil0 said:
"She so God bless and keep her and her family amen."
Tebogo Mabusela said:
"Thanks to the hype man too it's lit."
sammy said:
"That's the spirit don't let ur weight weigh you down."
esha Abdallah said:
"Adorable little girl I can see myself when was young."
Gift blessing said:
"Hahahahaha see small madam sisterooooo."
Kidness said:
"You are so confident God bless you with that talent."
Jallow Sailey said:
"Beautiful and it’s a good exercise for her."
user4878087949348 said:
"Honeyyyyy I thought the child was a grown woman."
Source: Legit.ng