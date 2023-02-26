A short video of some secondary school kids dancing as their mates gathered around to observe who would dance best has gone viral

Many social media users who watched the kids' clip picked their winners as they cited reasons for their choices

Despite the fact that the two kids competed against each other, they later danced like a wonderful team

A video showing some schoolkids dancing to Omah Lay's Soso and Victony's Soweto songs has much praise online.

In a clip shared @bristlegh, a girl in hijab came out to dance to Soso with fast leg moves. Seconds into the performance, a kid softly pushed her aside as Soweto came on.

Many people considered the smaller girl the best dancer. Photo source: @bristlegh

Two kids competed against each other

The second students danced with even greater energy. The hijab student joined her later, and they became a powerful team. Their peers were closely behind them as they danced, waiting and enjoying their moves.

Many TikTokers who watched the video tried to pick the best dancer between the two kids.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 54,000 likes.

user3222267702808 said:

"Soweto ooooo. I too love dat gal."

Asmau said:

"See the way am smiling like mumu."

user4962709954102 said:

"Both did well but the small gal did better."

user33461841217197 said:

"They're all fun to be with so cute."

tijaniaishamotunr said:

"The small girl rock it well."

123456789 said:

"The girl with soweto dance is the best."

arkohlinda45 said:

"Awwnn can't stop watching much love gals."

luxurious Child said:

"Both but I love the little buddy."

disturberdedon said:

"They both did well but I like the small girl’s moves."

