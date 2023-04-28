A hilarious video posted on TikTok by a mother showed how she interrogated her kids concerning a pen mark on her sofa

Her mission to get the culprit proved futile, as the children claimed they didn't have anything to do with it

Netizens on TikTok have found the kids' defence against the accusation so hilarious, as it has garnered funny comments and lots of likes

A mother has taken to her TikTok page, @nikkybafana, to show a video where she interrogated her kids concerning a pen mark she saw on her living room sofa.

In her caption on the video, she said she was trying to figure out who did it. The two children claimed they knew nothing about the pen mark on the sofa.

Kids try to defend themselves in the cutest way possible. Photo source: Tiktok/@nikkybafana

Source: TikTok

During the interrogation, the son stated that they had been at Aunt Clara's and not at home and wondered who could have done it.

Kids try to defend themselves in the cutest way possible

On the other hand, the daughter questioned her mum, asking why half of the time, parents see something wrong in the house, they blame the children.

She further said it could be their dad because sometimes he writes on the sofa.

The mother objected, saying their dad knows better than to write on the sofa; besides, he always does his work on the table.

Watch the video here:

The mother had to ask "Who did it?" on the video for her followers to help her figure out the culprit.

Some Tiktok users' reactions to the video:

@perry_terry2 said :

"Mummy, you did it, they look innocent "

@otejen commented:

"He’s telling the truth, your honour!!"

@jessy_judy:

''It was you, Mommy!!!''

@lilies1122:

'They are in this together ''

@nanibella_gh96

''it felt like I was in court ....very convincing and intriguing''

@copilotmahwa25:

''I can see two lawyers in the house trying to win the case''

@inalanesihe:

''Lil man is guilty; his argument has too much passion.''

