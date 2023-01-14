A Nigerian lady has shared a video of the stolen money and toys which she found inside the bags of her children

In the trending video, she showed off the N1000 and N500 notes littered around the room and inside their bags

While sharing the video, she warned that parents should always be vigilant and ensure to check their children

A Nigerian mother, Keffe Arinola, has shared a video of the items she recovered inside the bags of her children.

In the video captured on TikTok, N1000 and N500 notes were spotted inside the bags.

Mum finds cash in children's school bag Photo Credit: @keffearinola/TikTok

Source: UGC

The surprised mother also shared a video of toys which were littered around her children's rooms. According to her, they have been stealing from her and using the money to buy a series of things.

She warned that parents should always be vigilant about their children and check their rooms and bags unexpectedly from time to time.

She noted that there are no 'small children' anymore and no one is to be trusted.

In her words:

"Parents should always be vigilant about their children. Check their rooms and bags unexpected, no one is to be trusted. No small children again o, this one weak me. They have been stealing from me and buying series of things."

Social media reactions:

@Princeyuan88 commented:

"This stuff look funny to me I swear. Omo na to enter school go day point the gun for their head o collect money."

@Empress Becca said:

"Na wao."

@Alan chesterfield reacted:

"I nor understand."

@engrjayboi added:

"What if these are cash gifts they refused to tell u about and rather bought toys with some of it? To call them thieves is proof u terrorise them alot."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng