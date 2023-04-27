A video has documented the candid and amazing conversation between mother and children

The mother was investigating the person that stained her sofa and had called her children to defend their themselves

The children confidently argued that they were not the one who stained the sofa, insisting that it could be their father

A funny video of a mother's conversation with her children has gone viral on TikTok.

The woman called her two children and asked them to make a strong statement that would convince her that they did not use the pen to stain the sofa.

Children passionately defends themselves over stained sofa. Photo credit: @nikkybafana Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

The youngest child, who is a boy, defended herself accurately, using clear words that demonstrated his boldness.

Children defend themselves accurately

The daughter also indicated that it could be her father who did what they were being accused of.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the end, the mother had no reason to indicate the kids for the crime as they were able to exonerate themselves.

Many social media users who saw the video expressed delight in seeing how apt the children defended themselves.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction below:

@Presc reacted:

"Jordan was very passionate with his argument."

@TashaFIfI said:

"They didn't do it."

@Afla.Loretta wrote:

"These children have grown little Jordan now have mouth."

@Cbx63737 added:

"Too much mouth."

@udith.c also reacted:

"I love how articulate they both are, but it was defo the youngest. He's telling the truth your honour!"

@user363773 also said:

"He speaks with so many confidence."

@Agenda_Blue also commented:

"He is a future politician."

@user36377484:

"Predicting the past"

@Zalny:

"Professor is talking please allow him."

@user36378383:

"They dicn't do it."

@MIsschrlsty_g:

"They innocent…It's like you can not see that."

Little boy with ‘fire’ hands plays drums like a pro

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that we are all born with unique talents, and gifts, and these skills usually manifest at a tender age.

This little Nigerian boy unarguably has what it takes to take over the music world with the modern drum set.

A video showed him playing the drum set with poise and expertise like a pro. He made music through his drumming, as all who listened knew it wasn't just noise but beautiful sounds from a musically inclined drummer.

Source: Legit.ng