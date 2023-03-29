A hilarious video of a Nigerian mother throwing shades at her daughter's photo has gone viral on TikTok

The young lady had sent a selfie photo of herself to her mother on the popular messaging platform WhatsApp

Reacting to the photo, her mother sent a voice note where she hilariously made fun of every aspect of the picture

Compliments go a long way in raising one's self-esteem. This is more emotionally enriching when it comes from close family and friends.

A heartbroken young Nigerian lady has recorded a WhatsApp conversation with her mother and shared it online.

Nigerian mum drags her daughter on WhatsApp. Photo credit: @julietonyinye4

Source: TikTok

She sent her mum a selfie photo of herself which showed only her face and shoulders.

The young lady thought the photo was cute and expected her mother to compliment and admire it, even if it was just a small positive remark.

Her mother, however, had other ideas and used the voice note option to critique the picture and her daughter.

She commented that the young woman's neck "went inside", adding that if water were poured on it, the water would hang on the neck.

The mum also asked if her daughter was eating at all. Then she added that her daughter's lips shone and looked like a pig's backside.

Watch the video below:

Mum knocks daughter after seeing WhatsApp status

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman got pissed over her daughter's WhatsApp status with a man. The lady, identified as Temi, took to TikTok to share the picture she posted that angered her mum and their WhatsApp conversation.

Temi posted a picture on her friend's birthday in which she wore a mini jean skirt and sat on a man's lap while he put his arms around her waist. She captioned the post, "my handsome sugar daddy."

Her mother saw it and sent voice notes, slamming her daughter for the position, saying the man was smartly "tapping current." She asked her daughter who the man was and ordered her to take down the photo immediately. She lamented over what people would say when they saw such a photo of her daughter.

Source: Legit.ng