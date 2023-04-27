A man has narrated the story of how his favourite teacher in secondary school surprised him

In a tweet he made on April 26, the man said his teacher attended his university graduation ceremony

He said his teacher's presence made him happy and also brought tears to his eyes because she was good to him

A man became emotional when his secondary school teacher attended his graduation ceremony.

In a tweet on April 26, the man identified as @kxmdyy said the teacher's name was Aunty Foly.

The man said the teacher made him believe in himself. Photo credit: Twitter/@kxmdyy.

The young man disclosed that he was graduating from medical school when the woman surprised him with her attendance.

Aunty Foly made him believe in himself

According to him, Aunty Foly helped him academically while he was in secondary school by making him believe in himself.

He said he wept when his favourite teacher stormed his graduation ceremony to celebrate with him.

He wrote on Twitter:

"Seeing my favorite high school teacher at my graduation from Medical school. She was the first person who made me genuinely believe in myself. Big man like me wept. God bless you Aunty Foly."

His tweet has gone viral, gaining over 20k likes and over 774k views.

Reactions from Twitter users

@smeks123 said:

"Mrs Folorunsho. The woman who made me love maths and physics. She always made it relatable and she had the best stories and a sense of humour. I honestly don't remember ever seeing her angry. Such an amazing woman and teacher."

@essay_liner said:

"I remember while I was young, there was dis form teacher, Mrs Onyeka who took me to her home, and told me how intelligent I could be if I could just focus. She told me I was the most unique student she had seen. Dt changed me. When I started studying law, I went her house but she was no more."

