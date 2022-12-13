A Nigerian man has made his mother proud by becoming a medical doctor 30 years after she was demeaned by a doctor

On Monday, December 12, the man named Deoluwaa made a Twitter post and showed the moment his mother danced to celebrate

Other Twitter users took to the comment section to celebrate with Deoluwaa even as they admired his mum's dance steps

A Twitter user has tweeted a video of his mother dancing to celebrate his graduation from medical school.

The man named Deoluwaa made the tweet on Monday, December 11 shortly after his graduation from the University College Hospital.

Deololuwaa's mother danced in pride as her son becomes a medical doctor. Photo credit: Twitter/@_deoluwaa.

Source: Twitter

Apart from photos of his graduation, there was a video in the tweet which showed his mother dancing with joy inside a room filled with well-wishers.

Mum goes viral after dancing to celebrate her son's graduation

But there is a touching story behind the celebration by Deoluwaa's mother because her son's graduation is a dream come true.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Deoluwaa,

"About 30 years ago, a doctor in UCH demeaned my mum as a nursing student. So, she told herself her child will someday graduate as a doctor from UCH. She only told me this story after final results were released. Today was a dream come true for her. Better still, her birthday too."

To cap it all, Deoluwaa also received the Emeritus Professor O.O. Akinkugbe Leadership award.

See his full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@silvetino1 said:

"Wow!!! That was a true prophesy from a mother's belly. Keeping all hope alive. Congratulations to you and happy birthday to your mum."

@Tomi_Duduyemi commented:

"Congratulating Mummy first o. Alright, Congratulations doctor. Your are blessed. Happy birthday Mummy. Your new age is blessed forever."

@Ausbones reacted:

"Congratulations to you and mummy. Happy birthday to mummy."

@microbialawyer said:

"Thank you for making this dream come true. For you and for her."

Medical doctor goes back to school to study law

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man who graduated as a medical doctor went back to school to study law.

The man showed off his achievements on social media and shocked a lot of people.

More interesting was when the man said he was going back again to study accounting.

Source: Legit.ng