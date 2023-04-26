A video has captured the moment a woman's husband bought her a brand new IPhone 14 promax

In the video, the woman was carrying her son while also holding an IPhone product in her hand

The wife was not as excited as she took her time to unwrap the IPhone to make sure it was not a prank before she thanked her husband

A man who wanted to surprise her wife came up with the idea of buying a new phone.

Seeing that his wife was already using an iPhone product but it is not the latest she decided to gift her iPhone 14 promax.

Wife not surprised to get iPhone from husband. Photo credit: @bahasanatu Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Appears unexcited

When she finally entered the house with the gift, he met his wife in the living room carrying their son.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The husband gave her the phone, with no hint of surprise in her eyes, but she collected it.

Unwrapping the box, she discovered that it was the latest IPhone and she grudgingly thanked her husband.

The video has generated a lot of traction and gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@arewagodess reacted:

"She doesn't look surprised."

@MelroseAniel said:

"They are used to high life thus why she is not surprised."

@lyeKamara wrote:

"Please let me have the other one CC."

@Louisa commented:

"Heaven knows that bb would have been on the floor by now while l'm in the market showing everyone my phone."

@cutesnuggles4 also commented:

"I am happy for her but she doesn't look surprised."

@theresa said:

"I think she is used to such surprises."

@Gloria:

"As for me i can faint 3 times."

@user3647848:

"All this things no cost na me broke to surprise my woman bute get one place wey I dey always surprise her I no go loud ham."

@user363737:

"She already had 13pro max."

@user9487463625231:

"You people are saying that she needs to be surprise, she don't need to because na husband and wife not boyfriend and girlfriend."

Lady buys house after selling 20 iPhones bought for her by her boyfriends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Criticisms have trailed the story of a young lady who sold the 20 iPhones bought for her by her lovers and used the money to buy a house.

The lady was said to have demanded for the phones from her boyfriends and she actually got them.

Once in possession of the iPhones, she traded them and bought a new house for herself in what people have called a miracle.

Source: Legit.ng