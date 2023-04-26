A young man made a short emotional speech on his wedding day as he revealed his taking bride as his mother and father

The man's bride was teary when she heard the depth of her husband's love for her and the pedestal he placed her on

Many people who watched the couple's videos were more focused on how the bride's gown was designed

A short video of a man making an emotional confession to his bride on their wedding day has stirred massive reactions on social media.

The man, in the presence of his guests, said that he has no father and mother anymore, and he wants his wife to be them. After making the confession in a clip shared by @thekingemzy, he put a wedding ring on her fingers.

The bride's gown took attention from the groom's speech. Photo source: @thekingemzy

Beautiful bride's gown

Many people got so emotional with his speech as some TikTok were amazed by the bride's wedding dress and her corset style.

In another video of the couple, the lady bride made some cool dance moves in her beautiful gown and stirred more reactions.

Watch the first video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2500 comments with more than 46,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Special Clemmy said:

"Design leave that space make the husband jump enter."

RBaby said:

"The designer did no good ah."

Haija Inna said:

"Designer eyy bride paid u for corset oooo not baby carrier,nah u menners dey spoil people work."

Lulu_drafts said:

"I thought the gari I took damaged my eyes but I was mistaken who did this to u dear."

inemrclothing1 said:

"The designer has succeeded in taking the emotional part of the groom’s speech away.my fellow designer why."

Sherry Coco Vanilla said:

"U see dis is wat I don’t lyk ooo which designer did dis?"

Olivia Christian said:

"Her designer don use her learn work."

Queenie said:

"But why are you all focusing on the brides attire and not let commenting on the groom's wonderful talk? Una too deh like violence."

