A gospel artist identified as Martha Rena was seen in a video setting her wedding picture on fire following her divorce

Martha who shared the clip herself revealed that she was separated in 2018 but got properly divorced four years later

The heartbroken woman opened up that she spent a lot on her wedding and that the money was actually borrowed

Martha Rena, a gospel artist in Kenya, has divorced her husband four years after they separated as a couple.

The divorcee shared a video on TikTok in which she could be seen burning her wedding pictures in a fire.

She burnt her wedding pictures. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ martharenastories

In a previous video when a netizen asked her how much was expended on her wedding, Martha said a lot was spent.

According to her, the money expended was borrowed and she added that her mistakes are now scars for others to learn from.

"Allow me to answer. It was a lot of money (borrowed money) my mistakes are now my scars for others to learn from,'' her reply to the netizen read.

In another clip, Martha who is still heartbroken explained that she still cries in her bedroom most evenings despite that people see her as a strong woman.

Social media reactions

user1505421214381 said:

"Been separated 5yrs now,now so ready to love again,best thing ,I took my ample time to heal#there is life after separation/divorce."

fay said:

''So therapeutic.did this immediately I left.i wanted to forget everything.not because I was heartless but because I needed to heal."

Eunice Cera Njuguna said:

"I don't have even one even his number deleted everything even his families numbers even on social media unfriend them . this helped me to heal easily."

its_kajuju said:

"I know how it feels,bt it has to be done,yout new beginnings have began,great things and new doors will open."

Addytop said:

"I got separated in 2018 and divorced Feb 2021 ...currently dating a man that made believe in love again."

Ntoshka Moshka said:

"A divorced daughter is far better than a dead one,thank you my queen for choosing you and may you heal fast....Your r so beautifulu look calm .."

