A Nigerian lady wanting to give her friend a special birthday gift framed a printed photo of her favourite sticker

After the printout, the lady went ahead and framed it like one would the portrait of a birthday celebrant

Many people who reacted to the video said that they would love to have the same thing despite how funny it looks

A young Nigerian lady, @folake_xo, went online to show how very mischievous she was towards her friend. In a video that has gone viral, she framed the friend's most used WhatsApp sticker.

The sticker shows a dog with a scattered dentition as it put on a laughing face. She wrapped the frame and had it sent as a gift for her friend's birthday.

Some people said that the friend might actually love the gift. Photo source: TikTok/@folake_xo

WhatsApp sticker as gift

Many people could not stop laughing at the level of her mischief. TikTokers who reacted to her clip said that they would love to see the friend's reaction to the gift.

Showing that she was not the only person involved in the gift's preparation, she said:

"So we decided to frame my friends favorite sticker and gift it to her as her birthday gift."

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of reactions. Below are some of them:

Lysandra said:

"All of us dey mad for this country."

Melaninterdmw said:

"She will definitely like this more than other gifts cos she won't b expecting it at all."

Teemah said:

"Wow I feel like social media is intrusive. I had this thought about my monkey."

Meme said:

"As someone who has a favorite sticker. I would love this."

gentyolu6 said:

You guys dont know the meaning of this song ooo

Callme MAMA said:

"Omo them don almost do me this thing so tey my guy save my number as stickers."

Father surprised daughter on her birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video shared by @tykyrykysurprise showed the moment a father created a beautiful memory with his daughter on her birthday.

The man suddenly showed up without telling her he would be coming to her school. Immediately the daughter saw him, she ran towards him and hugged her father tight.

Another part of the video captured the moment a cake was placed on a stool in front of her as she danced with her friends in school uniforms.

