A beautiful young lady has narrated how her best friend stabbed her in the back after she opened up to her

According to the lady, she informed her best friend about the items she planned to get for her boyfriend on his birthday

However, her best friend secretly went ahead to get all the items herself and gifted them to the young man

A lady identified as @humancentipeachh has revealed how her best friend whom she trusted betrayed her.

She recounted that her boyfriend's birthday was around the corner and she informed her best friend about her plans to surprise him.

She told her friend the items she wanted to get for him. Unfortunately, her best friend bought all the items herself and presented them to the young man on his birthday.

Sharing the story via TikTok, the lady said:

"When I showed my best friend the list of gifts I was planning on getting my man for his birthday and she bought all of the items and gifted it to him before me. I got to save my money so thanks I guess?"

Social media reactions

@chinfupas said:

"Y’all in the comments talking about fight? Her s/o got the gifts he wanted AND saved money."

@hobizspringwater stated:

"At least you can use the money for bail now that she bought the stuff."

@nolovebrooklyn wrote:

"Nah bc where are y’all finding these type of ppl lmfaoo."

@megustatumadre69_ reacted:

"Where do you guys get these kind of friends? So I can stay far away."

@yas2jjk commented:

"What bff do y'all got? I haven't even seen my bff bf since we graduated 4 years ago."

@i.lovecocacola said:

"Like i fr said i was taking her to build-a-bear for christmas and she said she promised to take her and got mad at me when i got mad abt it."

@lmdio added:

"Das some try hard sht bro not even ur enemy would’ve tried that hard. U must’ve killed her dog or something."

Lady laments as best friend snatches man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady has reportedly started dating a handsome man whom she advised her friend against dating. The young lady probably had her eyes on the same man, which may have been her reason for giving her friend such advice, telling her that the man is rude.

The lady named Ugochi, who is angry, came online to lament, saying she had told her friend that she liked the man. The discouragement from her friend stopped her from dating the guy, but she came back from vacation and discovered that her friend and the man are now an item.

Ugochi tweeted: "This cute guy was all over me and doing all he could to get my attention but my bestie told me to ignore him because he’s too proud and rude. Even though I told her how much I liked him, she made sure I didn’t date him, only for me to come back from vacation and they’re dating."

