A young girl who had just turned 18 was surprised to receive a brand-new car from her mother

In the viral video, the girl ecstatically jumped everywhere when she saw the car

Filled with a euphoric moment, she ran to hug her mother, and they held on for much longer in their embrace

An exciting video of a young girl whose mother surprisingly presented a brand-new car has gone viral on TikTok

The girl who was not expecting expressed her happiness visibly by jumping around the car.

Daughter express joy over brand new car. Photo credit: @The_diamond_they_luv Source: TikTok

People apppreciate her reaction

After that, she ran towards her mother and hugged her, indicating that the gift meant a lot to her.

Many social media users who saw the video congratulated the girl and wished they could do the same for their children someday too.

As of publishing the report, the video has gained 500,000 likes with more than a thousand comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@jc12h reacted:

"Not the cop car screaming with youuu congrats."

@user36484 said:

"I love how gracious you are. I saw a girl got a tesla and she threwa fit."

@HenriciaMiela wrote:

"As it should be."

@Myanna commented:

"I feel like this how everyone reaction."

@yolcabrun also commented:

"Now this the excitement I love to see."

@user363883 added:

"As a mom i know her heart was so full of joy seeing you run around 3."

@fif7473 also added:

"I got that same exact car on my 18th too congrats!!"

@michellebrwon also reacted:

"I wish everyone was this gratefull be seeing people So ungrateful on here."

@lashelllashell335 said:

"She's very grateful congratulations on your new car and happy birthday R."

