An amazing video of a cute little boy bringing his best friend a birthday present has melted hearts on social media

In the video, the little boy was spotted walking into the classroom with his presents while someone held the door for him

The kind kid was so happy to celebrate with her as he handed over the present he bought for her

A lovely video of a little boy presenting a birthday gift to his female best friend has gone viral on TikTok.

The short clip was too adorable to be ignored as anyone who came across the video penned down sweet comments.

Little boy presents gift to classmate Photo Credit: @yomibitxh

Source: TikTok

The cute, little man came into the kindergarten with all joy and gladness, holding his water bottle with his mother capturing the beautiful moment.

As soon as he entered the class, he gave the birthday girl a big, child-like hug and muttered a happy birthday along with it.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He then moved around to bring the second gift with all assurance and confidence amidst statements of admiration from the adults and everyone around.

Social media reactions

@oreonniav said:

"The drop off then sip of drink flexing on us."

@officiallya wrote:

"The way he dropped it off I just know her got her a Burkin and 10k."

@othatssarah said:

"That's so sweet that you called her his 305 BEST FRIEND instead of that girlfriend stuff people try to be weird and say."

@cherrie420 said:

"The sip of the drink after "yeah I dos this."

@juju121703 said:

"Her smile was everything super a gentleman."

@naturalinspiration said:

"Her smile awesome job mama he's gonna be an amazing man one day.With swag too."

officialish23 wrote:

"The little girl on the teacher's lap looking like "where mine?"

@rickalydia wrote:

"The way he brought the other gift like wait wait I also got another one for you the flex is real I love this."

@lovenicnic said:

"Did he say "Here you go"?"

@nygiahmarsha_ said:

"I'm sorry am I the only one who was getting irritated bc the other lil boy was tranna grab her stuff low key."

@desgriss said:

"Awwwh him so cute a little gentleman acting cool like yeah I got this."

holdup024 said:

"He like "hold up hold up gotta nother one for yah."

@daviellnelson wrote:

"The smile on her face when she got the gifts is everything."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian kid celebrates best friend on his graduation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian boy has gone viral on various social media platforms due to the way he celebrated his friend who was going for his graduation.

The video was recorded in the street with the little boy walking to the graduation venue with another kid. They encountered the friend who promptly approached them and hugged one of them, said to be his friend.

He patted his shoulder in a congratulatory manner, just as if to say, "well-done, man", as they proceeded to the graduation.

Source: Legit.ng