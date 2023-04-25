A Nigerian man was left utterly stunned after entering the new house his friend, a young lad, built

He kept screaming as he recorded the compound and took a swipe at his friends who always complain about not having money

While still astounded by the beauty of the house, the man said he may have to start doing what young boys do to make money

A Nigerian man, @keemlammi, has taken to social media to showcase the fine house his young friend recently acquired.

While recording the property for his potential TikTok viewers, the man marvelled that a young boy could own such a house.

The man was shocked. Photo Credit: @keemlammi

Source: TikTok

He aimed a dig at his friends who always complain about not having money. In his words:

"Later my friends go say them no get money. Later them go say them no get money. Ewu God! See house nau. See house. See house wey young boy build."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He celebrated his friend and hinted at joining them in their line of work so he can build his.

"E be like say I go start to dey do wetin young boys dey do," he thought.

His video went viral on TikTok as social media users congratulated the latest house owner in town.

"Congratulations to d latest house owner I no go tag am or write e name coz badbelle people too full dis world," he captioned his TikTok video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Pato said:

"Congratulations."

ericmoney121 said:

"Congratulations."

LAyefa said:

"Congratulations."

Man shocked to see house built for him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had expressed shock after seeing the house his cousin built for him.

In a TikTok video, he shared different parts of the uncompleted building project as he praised his cousin for her honesty.

Labourers could be seen laying the foundation for another part of the house. Building materials such as sand, iron and blocks could be seen lying on the ground. It appeared that the man had been sending her money to execute the project and she didn't disappoint or break his trust in her.

Source: Legit.ng