A skilled young boy who works as a make-up artist carefully lined the eyebrows of a beautiful lady

A video posted on TikTok captured the nice moment and how the boy beautified the lady's face with confidence

At the moment, the boy has become a celebrity on TikTok because as many as 5k people have liked the viral video

A young boy who is a makeup artist has gone viral on TikTok after linning a lady's eyebrow.

The boy's confidence and the great skills he displayed in the video have made him go viral on TikTok.

The boy confidently attended to the lady and lined her eyebrows. Photo credit: TikTok/@nicosstossou.

The video was posted by @nicosstossou and it shows the boy handling a client's eyebrow with so much care and dedication.

Boy who is a make-up artist goes viral

The boy's skills and talent came to the fore with the way he handled his lining tool showing that he knows the job well.

The camera focused on the boy and on the client's face and showsed how he changed her looks.

His passion for the job could be seen in the viral video which has been viewed over 347k times.

Man uses spoon to barb hair

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man used a spoon to give a young boy a nice haircut.

In a viral Instagram video, the man first showed the shiny stainless spoon to the camera to prove that it was the only tool he had.

He then went to work on the hair, scrapping speedily as if the tablespoon was a razor blade.

Within a few minutes, he was done with the hair and the outcome of the job stunned a lot of people.

But when the video was posted online, some people did not believe that someone could use a tablespoon to barb hair.

Some people argued that the man already used a clipper to shave the hair before gumming it back and then using the spoon to remove them.

Others however expressed admiration for the man's skills as they said the spoon may have been sharpened before it was used.

Source: Legit.ng