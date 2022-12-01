Barely eight months after they tied the knot, a Nigerian man has ended things with his 17-year-old wife

The Imo state indigene announced the end of his marriage on social media, saying that marrying his estranged wife was the worst mistake he had made

The young man said he had hoped that his wedding would be the happiest day of his life, but it turned out to be the opposite

A 20-year-old Nigerian man has announced the end of his marriage to his young wife, 17, after eight months.

The young couple's wedding, which was held some months ago, sent social media into a frenzy owing to their ages.

He said marrying her was the worst mistake of his life. Photo Credit: TikTok/@apito.luxury

The lad regrets his marriage

Sharing a video from his traditional wedding on TikTok, the Mbaise native from Imo state lamented that it is better to be single than married to his estranged wife.

"It is better to be single than to be with someone like her. So that is why I came out to let everyone know we are no longer together. Thanks for the advice,'' he wrote on the clip.

He described his wedding day as the saddest day of his life.

"I thought my wedding day is going to be the happiest day of my life. It turned out to be the saddest day of my life."

In another clip, he explained that he tried dialoguing with his ex-wife severally, but she wouldn't listen.

"Marrying a 17-year-old girl is the worst mistake I ever made. I wish her best of luck," he wrote on the clip.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Nancy Donatus said:

"You as the husband can help her not by divorcing your wife. This is a spiritual battle we are talking about here not a physical stuff."

roselyn rose said:

"D way u reach at 20 is sourprizing, it might be she hear so many things about u,and she is scared to tell she don't need d marrage befor d wedding."

user4838273210633 said:

"Nothing spiritual here shez just young and naive.OR maybe she was not for marriage she had other plans for herself or she never loved you."

amaechiezinneprom said:

"Bros nothing spiritual here Abeg, 17 is still a teenager, which work do u do that u spend such at this age I pray that girl is still intact. the fact."

rashidatahri47@gmail.com said:

"My dear when you divorce her is not our problems but don't insult her she's not good for you but she can be good for another man simple."

Nigerian boy, 20, says his wife keeps denying him sexual intercourse

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 20-year-old Nigerian boy cried out over his wife's attitude three months after they married.

The 20-year-old, in a TikTok video, lamented that they have not had sexual intercourse since becoming a couple. He said that she keeps coming up with excuses each time he makes advances at her in that regard.

The lad, who is an only son, admitted his inability to cheat due to his love for her and asked netizens for advice on what to do.

In a message sent exclusively to Legit.ng, the young man confirmed that he is indeed married to a 17-year-old and wasn't chasing clout with his video.

Source: Legit.ng