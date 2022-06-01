A young lady has caused a frenzy on social media after announcing her latest academic achievement

The beautiful Nigerian lady has just bagged a degree in Mechanical Engineering from a foreign university

Sharing her win, she thanked her friends and family for supporting her and helping her grow academically

A beautiful young lady, Karen Elisha-Wigwe, has shared her excitement after bagging a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

The proud scholar shared the news via LinkedIn and appreciated her friends and family for their support.

Karen graduated from Laude with a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Miami University College of Engineering and Computing.

Nigerian Lady bags degree in Mechanical Engineering Photo Credit: Karen Wigwe

Source: UGC

According to her, the journey was enlightening and amazing, and she is glad to have pulled through against all odds.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She also thanked her friends and family for their unwavering support to her.

In her words:

"I am grateful to God for the many miracles, small and mighty. To my family for their unwavering support and encouragement."

"Thankful for the friends I made, the amazing faculty and staff, my NSBE family and the many colleagues I had during my time as a student specialist and shift leader."

Stressing further, she recounted how she flew to Ohio alone from Nigeria.

"Looking back at the young and timid 18-year-old that flew alone from Nigeria to Ohio, I can say that I am many million steps closer to the engineer I dreamed of becoming. Certainly could not have done this alone."

Social media users applaud Karen

Arnold K. wrote:

"It is truly amazing to see how much you’ve achieved to date! Very happy for your and looking forward to what you do next Karen! Congratulations!"

Keisha Norris said:

"Yes, lady you did that!!! Congrats you deserve it!!"

Blessing Ole added:

"Congratulations to my fellow mechanical engineer. Indeed is good to dare."

Samuel Ekuma remarked:

"Hearty Congratulations, Tenacious Karen. Cheers to greater exploit."

Nigerian man bags PhD from Harvard Medical School after 8 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Chidi Akusobi, has bagged his PhD degree from a Harvard medical university after eight years.

Sharing his win via LinkedIn, Chidi said he feels blessed and incredibly grateful for the process and for his progress.

The smart scholar further appreciated his family, friends and well wishers who supported him over the years.

Source: Legit.ng