A Nigerian lady has ended things with her husband a few month after they officially tied the conjugal knots

According to the Twitter story posted on Sunday November 13, the lady filed for divorce after the man went after her inheritance

Twitter users have rushed to the comments to bare their minds as some of them lambasted the estranged hubby for being a gold digger

A few months after her marriage, a Nigerian lady filed for divorce and separated with her husband.

According to the shocking Twitter story posted on Sunday, November 13 by Ikenna Ronald Nzimora, the lady discovered that her husband is a kind of a gold digger.

The man said he wants papers to the lady's house. Photo credit: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc, JGI/Jamie Grill and Chuck Savage/Getty Images. Photos used for illustration.

Source: Getty Images

Ikenna narrated that the lady in question is his friend and that her father left a house for her in Ikoyi area of Lagos.

He is the head of the house, says his family

Shockingly, after they got married, the young man started pressuring the wife to hand over the papers of the house to him.

His family members would soon start applying the same pressure on the wife as they said he should own the house as the head of the family.

Ikenna's tweet reads:

"I have a friend whose Dad left a house for in Ikoyi. Well she met this trenches guy, they got married in 4 months and within the 1st month of marriage, he and his family were pressuring her to sign over the house to him as "Head of House". They're sha divorced now."

Reactions from Twitter users

@partreek911 reacted:

"Things like this, is why I believe EFCC was created. That guy should be arrested and beaten."

@Chimsky1 said:

"General advice. Male or female. Very dangerous to marry someone in a much lower class. Jealousy. Spite. That mentality of lack. From the get go, your spouse's family will despise you simply because you come from a family that has something they want."

