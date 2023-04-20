A pregnant woman dressed in a native wrapper has impressed people on TikTok with her excellent dance steps

More than 670k TikTok fans have viewed the video of a pregnant woman dancing and shaking her baby bump.

Her dance was so energetic and exciting in the 33 seconds video posted by @tinaraemzkayawe.

The pregnant woman danced and shook her baby bump. Photo credit: TikTok/@tinaraemzkayawe.

Source: TikTok

From the video, it could be seen that her big baby bump wasn't a barrier to her dancing.

Pregnant woman entertains people with great dance

Clearly, the lady is a good dancer, given how she went about her performance with confidence. Standing close to a fence, she moved her body to Broederliefde's I Love You Ft. Fally Ipupa.

She was dressed in a native wrapper around her waist and a white sleeveless top.

The pregnant lady shook her big belly and whined her waist in an energetic manner. Throughout the period she danced, a beautiful smile was plastered on her face, showing she was having a good time.

At the moment, the video has been liked over 37k times on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng