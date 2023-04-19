"Where is This Church Located?" Lady Leading Praise and Worship Dances in Acrobatic Way, Video Goes Viral
- A 5 seconds video posted on TikTok shows a lady dancing with so much energy during a church service
- In the video, the lady looked very happy in the presence of her God as she jumped up and down
- Her performance on the dance floor has gained her a lot of fans on TikTok, as the video has been viewed 228k times
A thrilling video posted on TikTok shows a praise and worship leader dancing with all her strength.
The video, recorded in a church, was posted by @ahimbisibwekenned, and it showed the lady holding her audience spellbound with her moves.
In the video, the lady was clearly in a high-dancing mood as she carried her body like a feather.
Video of a lady dancing during church excites TikTok users
Her dancing was characterised by jumping up, landing on the floor, and jumping again in different directions.
She was performing in front of the church with a microphone in her left hand, as everyone watched.
TikTok users have been thrilled by the dance video. Many are asking where the church is located.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TikTok users
@user6683678118816 said:
"I like this lady she is so passionate in the things she does."
@eudoxy said:
"Thank you Lord Jesus Christ."
@ostineemmanuel said:
"The joy of the Lord is our strength."
@ANOINTED1122 asked:
"Where is the church located?"
@Rokia Compaoré451 said:
"How wonderful it is always to praise and manifest the GRACE OF GOD in our lives."
@FOREVER said:
"Wow. Happy mood in the presence of God. how I pray I can jump and dance like this."
@SpectacleKawii_001 commented
"I feel exactly like that right now."
@user35096113900140 said:
"She can do butterfly leg walk."
