A short video posted on TikTok shows a heavily pregnant woman dancing with so much energy and joy

In the video, the new mother danced all alone in a room, shaking her baby bump in a very aggressive way

The video was posted shortly after she gave birth, and she said she was happy that she had a safe delivery

A heavily pregnant woman has displayed an aggressive dance in a viral TikTok video.

The woman appears to have recorded the exciting video shortly before she gave birth.

The heavily pregnant woman dances in an aggressive way. Photo credit: TikTok/@mumzpet.

Source: TikTok

The video was posted by @mumzpet, and it shows clearly that the woman knows how to dance.

Pregnant woman goes viral after dancing aggressively

Apart from knowing how to dance, the pregnant mum also loves to dance. Her TikTok handle is filled with many dance videos recorded during her pregnancy.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She was alone in the room where she was dancing, and it was as if she had spared no thought for her large baby bump.

Despite the huge size of the baby bump, the woman swung her body from one side to the other.

She danced so aggressively that some people in the comment section said they got scared.

The woman has since given birth on March 9, which she said was a blessed day for her and her family. The number of babies she welcomed is not yet known.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@oyin_alayonimi said:

"Congratulations but the tummy fear me. If you got scared after she turn kiss my comment."

@ewatomiajetutu commented:

"Eeeee see pregnancy. All pregnant women, you will not die during labour."

@BeautyMark Signature salon said:

"Ha!!!! You scared me."

@VICTORYSWISS1997 reacted:

"I swear I was scared immediately you turned. Safe delivery."

@Mammie_boys said:

"Yeeeee omooooooo this tummy much ooo. How you dey sleep. Well Congratulations."

@comfy baby said:

"After this kind thing, one husband will now say u should have flat tummy."

Video of a woman who welcomed triplets

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman gave birth to triplets and came online to celebrate.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the mother said she gave birth to her babies in the 35th week of pregnancy.

Her inspiring story of safe delivery went viral, and she got many congratulatory messages on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng