A beautiful young lady who recently travelled abroad has shared her experience after relocating

The lady shared a video of herself at her workplace as a cleaner and people encouraged her

While sharing the video, she lamented that most of her friends in Africa think she's enjoying life in the diaspora

A young lady has revealed how she has been putting many efforts to make ends meet after relocating abroad.

The hardworking lady who took a cleaning job abroad shared a touching video of herself on duty.

Pretty lady working as cleaner abroad Photo credit: @uwamahoropretty

Source: TikTok

While posting the clip via her official TikTok account @uwamahoro, she lamented that most people in Africa think she's enjoying life abroad.

She revealed that she's not enjoying as they think but struggling and taking on cleaning jobs to make ends meet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I better not see any of you ask me for money. Your friends in Africa think you are enjoying life abroad. Me in real life", she wrote.

Social media reactions

@_.muzh.ie said:

"This is why I love TikTok. You can literally express yourself in any way and no one will judge you. Imagine posting this on IG. Love it here."

@millionshawty stated:

"Secure the bag! No shame in the hustle as long it's legit."

@shamirror3 reacted:

"And there is always that one person who doesn't want to move away when yo cleaning. Shift abeg."

@khemlynblaze93 asked:

"And can you do multiple companies while cleaning or home caring?"

@anniej195 stated:

"As soon as you post small pic ohhh boss lady. all u see is the tip of the iceberg."

@gbengah08 added:

"I don't know if y'all trying to discourage us ni, but all dis unna videos jst dey inspire me the more aswear."

Watch the video below:

Lady who works as cleaner says it's better than begging

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Lasisi Romoke Adunbarin, whose story went viral days ago after she posted about how she is never ashamed of identifying as a cleaner, has spoken about her life, dreams, and what she plans to achieve.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the hardworking lady said whenever she gets admission into the university, she plans on studying computer engineering. She revealed that she fell in love with the course when she was in secondary school and that technology has been a tool for great change in the society.

After secondary school, her mother told her there was no money to fund her university education and it is better she learns a trade, gets married, and resigns to faith. Never one to see impossibilities, Romoke resolved to go into business, save for education and give her children a better future.

Source: Legit.ng