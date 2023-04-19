A Nigerian man and his friends have put smiles on the lips of some prisoners by visiting them with goodies

The man named Tom Alims mobilised donations on Facebook and used what he got to pay the prisoners a humanitarian visit

He told Legit.ng that they offered food such as moi moi and soft drinks to the prisoners, who were more than happy to have them

A Nigerian man and his group of friends paid a humanitarian visit to the Ogoja Correctional Center in Igoli, Ogoja area of the state.

According to Tom Alims, who spearheaded the humanitarian effort, the aim was to interact with the inmates and to give them food and other helpful items.

The man took some food to prisoners in Ogoja. Photo credit: Tom Alims.

Source: Original

In an interview, Tom told Legit.ng that the visit was facilitated by his friends on Facebook, who donated funds to the course.

Man mobilises donations on Facebook, buys food for prisoners

According to him, they were able to provide some food such as moi moi, soft drinks as well as washing detergents for the inmates.

Tom told Legit.ng:

"We decided to extend the outreach to the inmates and have a "Moi Moi Hangout with Inmates" to share a meal with them celebrating Easter and also using that as an opportunity to make them have a little fun time.

"We took to them 130 wraps of very delicious Moi Moi, 10 packs of soft drinks, sliced boiled egg, fried plantain and fish which were used as items to play the bottle flip game. We also presented a big pack of washing detergent and 2 washing soap to their kitchen."

The prisoners were happy to receive them

Tom also said the inmates were more than happy to have them in their midst. His words:

"For the first time after a very long time, the inmates were super excited mostly when we were playing the bottle flip game. In their appreciation message, they stated it clearly that our visit is one they'll remember for a long time because they have never had such kind of visit and experience in the past."

