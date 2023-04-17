A smart mother has revealed how she was able to work on her daughter's footwear which was too big for her

A mother has caused a frenzy online after sharing a video of herself 'boiling' her daughter's oversized pair of Crocs.

According to the mother identified as @simplytierra on TikTok, the footwear was initially not her daughter's size and she didn't want to keep it aside till she grows older.

Mum cooks daughter's oversized footwear Photo credit: @simplytierra

Source: TikTok

After giving it much thought, she decided to 'boil' the footwear (Crocs) in water. After six minutes of heating it, she removed it and made her daughter wear it again.

To the amazement of everyone, the slippers fitted perfectly on her feet and netizens reacted massively.

Social media reactions

@rangotango24 said:

"Thanks! I am going to boil my husband's Crocs when he makes me mad!"

@chelsedabest noted:

"My question is how did you get the charms on I try to put them on baby ones and it's so hard to do."

@kixx505 said:

"Do you put them in the baby while hot or let them cool down first? Cause my baby started crying immediately and idk why."

@griseldacalderon4 commented:

"Now I need a tutorial on how to stretch them lol because shoes are expensive and my son uses a new size every month."

@mimitorres3 said:

"So cute I was hesitating to get my daughter a pair but good idea I’m going to do the same."

@8arake added:

"Ow. They shrink in warmth? Now I know why mine seemed to small when they were out in the heat all summer."

Watch the video below:

