A prank video of a daughter pretending to be on Facetime with a friend who just gave birth, while showing her mother the picture of the baby has gone viral.

The hilarious video showed the moment the mother found it hard to congratulate her daughter’s friend as well as comment on the funny-looking baby.

The viral video which has gained over 40000 likes and thousands of comments from netizens, describes the mother’s hysterical and sarcastic reaction as typical of African mother.

An African mother received a lot of attention, following her hilarious reaction to a picture of an unflattering baby.

Netizens could not overlook her honest and hilarious reaction after she found it difficult to congratulate the mother of the funny-looking baby.

An African Mother Sarcastically Reacted to an Unflattering Picture of a Baby. Photo Source: Instagram/ @goldxln

Source: Instagram

In the viral video posted by @goldxln, the daughter pretended to be speaking with a friend on Facetime. She then asked her mother to congratulate her friend who just had a baby, as well as showing her a picture of the funny-looking baby.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

From the video, it can be deduced that the mother found it hard to believe the baby was real and also asked if the baby was born by a human being.

Watch video---Mother got pranked by daughter with fake baby filter!

The mother also asked for the mother’s name and can be seen removing her hair bonnet to express her shock, she hilariously said the baby was cute even though netizens could see that her comment wasn’t real.

Some of the reactions:

@tanyalc7 said

“Born by a human being” she was so concerned. Aye, gotta love African parents.

@W_litho said :

“ Baby is cute” not a single limb of her body believed it and you can read it all over her face.

@dorine_umuhoza also said:

Aunty had to remove her bonnet to process what her eyes were seeing.

@fatsy__ also said

This is born by a human being killed me.

@adelakuntufayl noted:

It may seem like African mums attended the same training school before getting married because they behave almost the same way.

@ibrahimbahat also commented saying:

I just threw my phone away…..screaming a huge scromme. African parents’ sarcasm is God-given. Congratulations.

@benjamin_carlson hilariously said:

The effort to say cute!

DJ Cuppy pranks her billionaire Dad with a fake rat

Still on the prank charade. In a related story on Legit ng, the well-known Disc jockey, Dj Cuppy pranked her billionaire dad, Femi Otedola with a fake rat.

The video, as shared on Instablog, captured how she placed the fake rat beneath his table and screamed afterward pretending she unexpectedly saw it.

This got her dad standing hurriedly from the table and racing to the window side. Sharing the funny video, DJ Cuppy wrote "My dad was pissed.

Source: Legit.ng