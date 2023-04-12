A video showing the light and friendly tussle between brother and his little sister has gone viral on TikTok

In the viral video, the little sister could not allow her brother to concentrate on eating his food

She continued to disturb her and seek to take the plate of food from him which he consistently guard from falling

Children often do things that are incredibly distracting to their older folks and mostimes do so innocently.

As many children enjoy playing with things and engaging their family even when the time is not right, many parents have come to document such moments.

Little girl innocently reaches foe brother's plate of food. Photo credit: @Funkycollectz4 Source: TikTok

The peculiar case of a little girl who was trying to distract her brother from eating his noodles has received numerous attention on the internet.

Drags plate of food with brother

In the viral video, the girl made a futile attempt to drag the plate from her brother which he continued to guard against.

Many social media users who saw the video expressed shock that the plate food did not eventually drop into the floor despite the little girl's insistence.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered 10,000 views with more than 300 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Duzaka1 reacted:

"I thought the food will be on the floor by now. Big bro is patient."

@NelshaWIllams286 said:

"Bless him, he's a very good big brother already, so patient."

@yinkaplus366 wrote:

"My son will always say'Mama why are these kids bothering me?l can't even eat in peacee."

@PalesaYako commented:

"They'll be bothering themselves."

