A transformation video of Nigerian twins who used to be Deeper Life members has got many people talking

The sisters said that people who never wanted to be their friends when they were members of the church are now all over them

Many Nigerians had mixed reactions as some wondered why going to a church should affect one's friendship pool

Two beautiful Nigerians sisters who are twins have shared a short video that captured their transformation over the years.

In the clip, the sisters revealed that many people did not want to associate with them because they attended Deeper Life Church.

People said that they look so beautiful as adults. Photo source: TikTok/@thesavagetwins

Beautiful twin sisters

Seconds after as more recent cute photos came on screen, the words layered on the video read:

"Now they are all in our DMs."

Many people who reacted to their transformation video wondered what being a particular church's members has to do with getting friends.

Watch their video below:

preshpatrick0 said:

"you guys change sha."

San dra said:

"So una change church?"

The sisters replied:

"Sure."

Justice phebe wondered:

"But then again, when did being a deeperlifer become the reason why one wouldn't have friends, I don’t get sha."

user6385422939659 said:

"only marriage can make me leave deeper life church, that's if my husband is not a member."

sessedetalksagain said:

"u no go deeper life again abi."

IF_FFY said:

"Ths girls didn’t come to play."

Lady transformed to tomboy

