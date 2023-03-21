A lady has warmed hearts online after revealing how she fell in love and got married to her childhood enemy

A video of two childhood enemies who grew up to become friends and subsequently lovers has warmed hearts on TikTok.

The lady who shared her love story online also posted a throwback showing herself and husband posing with other family members.

According to her, they could not stand each other as kids and every time her mother took her to visit his house, there was always a weird vibe between them.

She however disclosed that 30 years later, the same guy cannot take his hands off her. They're happily married and together.

In her words:

"In the first picture, he was low-key feeling me. I remember this day well. I had been crying because I have my hairstyle and my mom wouldn't let me wear one of her wigs.

"Hubby on the other hand was upset because his mom has asked him to stand beside me for the picture. You guys, we couldn't stand each other when we were little.

"Every time I went with my mom to his house, it was just this weird energy between us and it was mainly from him because I was an angel.

"Fast forward to 30 years later and this man can't keep his hands off me. (PS- Our moms are best friends).

Social media reactions

@ma.uru198_proud_yankee_girl said:

"His face in the first pic. He truly could not stand you. Buy your life story is truly lively. Cheers to many many years together."

@kennikesh added:

"God's plan, please include "story. "

@caratmom72 replied:

"Two best friends taking pictures with their kids isn't a common enough to not include that detail in the caption. Because GURL!"

@mrsyogig said:

"Ok I went snooping. Mom's are best friends. That's a relief from what I was originally thinking."

@stonz84 wrote:

"Isn't that a family photo? Did you marry your brother?"

@alltherave83 added:

"you must have made him get in trouble before that first picture was taken because he looked like he wanted to go upside your head."

@trujones01 commented:

"So the mothers aren't sisters, they're best friends."

@crown_la_queen reacted:

"The fact that you even want us to speculate if that's your brother or relative is mad weird."

Watch the video below:

