After Asking Her Daughter for Grandchildren, Nigerian Mother Receives Live Turkey from Her Child as Gift
- A Nigerian lady, Princess, has shared a funny video of her mother's reaction after gifting her a live turkey
- While sharing the video, she revealed that her mother has been disturbing her to give her grandchildren
- The funny lady, however, decided to give her mother a live turkey to raise and the woman's reaction was hilarious
A Nigerian mother was surprised when her daughter gifted her a live turkey at the market to train.
The young girl identified as @princessmj84 on TikTok shared a video of the moment and revealed what prompted her to buy a turkey.
According to her, the woman has been disturbing her for a long time to give her grandchildren.
She however decided to buy a turkey which she gifted her at a market, and asked her to train it like her own child.
"You're too old to be getting pregnant": Daughter in tears when she heard mum is having another baby
Sharing the video on TikTok, she said:
"POV your mom keeps asking for grandchildren so you decided to buy her a turkey make she dey train till you born."
Social media reactions
@omapalace said:
"My mama na chicken I Dey give her after 4months I give her another."
@princessmj84 stated:
"Abeg give am ohh. Mummies can disturb sha, me wey never even get boyfriend, she Dey ask for grandchildren."
@mercy_yte reacted:
"Mothers can never disappoint. Sound like my mum, dey go threaten u last last dem no go do am."
@rourou284 added:
"It's puppy I will buy for my mother."
@dominiqueee said:
"I was bothered about my mother but now I no send sef cause if she make me enter bad marriage we fit get wahala."
Mum trembles as daughter brings a puppy home
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother got the shock of her life after seeing a dog in her daughter's room.
The beautiful mother who wasn't expecting her daughter to get a dog, seemed so scared as she expressed her reservations.
"So you think you can just enter my house and be entering the house that I paid for. Look at his big mouth. Look at the way it is crawling on bed. Is this even clean?" the mother screamed in the video.
