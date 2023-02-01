Global site navigation

After Asking Her Daughter for Grandchildren, Nigerian Mother Receives Live Turkey from Her Child as Gift

by  Ankrah Shalom
  • A Nigerian lady, Princess, has shared a funny video of her mother's reaction after gifting her a live turkey
  • While sharing the video, she revealed that her mother has been disturbing her to give her grandchildren
  • The funny lady, however, decided to give her mother a live turkey to raise and the woman's reaction was hilarious

A Nigerian mother was surprised when her daughter gifted her a live turkey at the market to train.

The young girl identified as @princessmj84 on TikTok shared a video of the moment and revealed what prompted her to buy a turkey.

Lady gifts mum a live turkey, grandchildren
Lady gifts mum live turkey Photo Credit: @princessmj84/TikTok
Source: UGC

According to her, the woman has been disturbing her for a long time to give her grandchildren.

She however decided to buy a turkey which she gifted her at a market, and asked her to train it like her own child.

Sharing the video on TikTok, she said:

"POV your mom keeps asking for grandchildren so you decided to buy her a turkey make she dey train till you born."

Social media reactions

@omapalace said:

"My mama na chicken I Dey give her after 4months I give her another."

@princessmj84 stated:

"Abeg give am ohh. Mummies can disturb sha, me wey never even get boyfriend, she Dey ask for grandchildren."

@mercy_yte reacted:

"Mothers can never disappoint. Sound like my mum, dey go threaten u last last dem no go do am."

@rourou284 added:

"It's puppy I will buy for my mother."

@dominiqueee said:

"I was bothered about my mother but now I no send sef cause if she make me enter bad marriage we fit get wahala."

Mum trembles as daughter brings a puppy home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother got the shock of her life after seeing a dog in her daughter's room.

The beautiful mother who wasn't expecting her daughter to get a dog, seemed so scared as she expressed her reservations.

"So you think you can just enter my house and be entering the house that I paid for. Look at his big mouth. Look at the way it is crawling on bed. Is this even clean?" the mother screamed in the video.

Source: Legit.ng

