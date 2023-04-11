A video of a little man attempting to mimic an Indian dance but getting it correctly has gone viral on Instagram

In the viral video, the little kid was dressed in a multi coloured clothes and stretched his hand while guiding his other hand on his waist

As he attempted to execute the popular Indian dance, his legs makes furtive moves that many people also found hilarious

An Instagram video has captured the moment a little boy tried to dance like Indians but the result of that dance generated a lot of memes.

The viral video which was shared by Viola Davis on Instagram showed a small boy dancing in a wide parlor, making hilarious moves.

Viola Davis has found a perfect video about her thought process. Photo credit: @violadavis Source: Instagram

Source: UGC

The funny video has generated many further translations from people who saw the video as a fitting translation of their thought process.

Viola Davis thought process

Viola Davis who shared the dance video revealed that this was how his brain works around 2AM when she was supposed to be deep in sleep.

Many social media users who watched the video also indicated that it perfectly fit how their brain worked when it was supposed to be resting at night.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 10,000 likes with more than 1000 comments on Instagram.

Watch the video as shared by Viola Davis below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@moeizme reacted:

"Sadly, right here with ya Thought process."

@ovo_shey wrote:

"Wait not the Gordon Gartell from the Cosby show B8Tlove that episode."

@flaviacriola said:

"That's me right now…"

@pachipapa commented:

"The middle of the night My brain for 2 hours in."

@ccchloister also reacted:

"This lad off-the-charts fancy."

@dorothy_damage also said:

"Seems fake.. look at the floor around his feet."

@moschinomodel also commented:

"Whhhaaaat the hand behind the back BLOWS MY MIND PEOPLE."

@wanderlust.etcc also wrote:

'I'm so happy that I'm not the only one."

Source: Legit.ng