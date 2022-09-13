A lady decided to try a funny TikTok prank on her husband by wearing a bright blue wig on date night

TikTok user @itsdestene_ shared the clip showing her man totally freaking out when he saw the wild hair

Social media users loved that he tried to like it but could not hold back his laughter for a second longer

These relationship prank clips are everything!

One woman decided to see how her husband would react if she tweaked her sense of style a bit by wearing a bright blue wig on a date night, and the clip has gone viral.

TikTok user @itsdestene_ played a prank on her husband and their followers could not get enough of his reaction. Image: TikTok / (@itsdestene_)

There is nothing better than having a relationship where you are able to laugh at one another. This lady proved that her marriage is just that when she broke out a wild wig for date night.

TikTok user @itsdestene_ recorded her husband’s reaction to her wearing a bright blue wig.

While he really tried to be supportive, he could not hold back the laughter, adding that the wig looked like 'a big ball of cotton candy'.

Watch the video below:

Social media users love the clip, sharing their thoughts in the comment section

People love this type of content and can’t get enough of it.

They love that he tried to accept it, but that laughter let loose from his shoulders. Some feel that the good sis actually pulled off the blue wig well.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@skumpy neema said:

“The shoulder laugh as usual.”

@K said:

“The wig actually looks really cute on you.”@

@Alisha Gause

It was his face for me

@Theinspiredone2b said:

“He wanted to be so supportive! But not cotton candy.”

@Amanda T858 said:

“Actually? With the right outfit, that would be even more fire on you. ”

@mbrin0 said:

“Not his spirit looking hurt when he first saw it”

