It was a heartbreaking moment in a paternity court as a man discovered that his partner had lied to him

The female judge confirmed his fears that their two cute kids are not his and questioned his woman about the identity of the real father

Netizens that watched the footage from the court proceeding weighed in on the matter as they slammed the lady

A man identified as Morris was disappointed to find out that he is not the biological father of his two kids like his partner made him believe.

Judge Lauren Lake of the US Paternity Court made the disclosure while passing judgment on the case involving Morris and his partner Thorpe as regards their children.

"When it comes to 4-year-old Paris Morris, it has been determined by this court Mr Morris, you are not the father," the judge pronounced in a footage seen on Instagram.

Paternity Court is a court show in the United States that acts on family issues.

The judge wondered why Thorpe did not look surprised and went on to read out the verdict on the paternity of the second child. She said:

"In the case of Morris Vs Thorpe, it has been determined by this court Mr Morris, you are not the father."

The judge was not pleased with the woman and faced her:

"Ms Thorpe, somewhere inside of you you knew this was a very real possibility, I can see your reaction. Who is their father?"

In her defense, Thorpe said that the children belong to the 'other guy she was talking to.'

Reactions on social media

@fierce_ima said:

"The children shouldn't be there hearing such a thing, it can affect them psychologically for the rest of their lives."

@oluwa_paris said:

"If girl get belle for u the baby nor look like u in anyway even if there tell u say na the girl papa na the baby resemble or mama Oga try go do DNA."

@posh_winie said:

"How come she knows the other guy she was talking to was responsible yet she gave the children to another man. What kind of heartbreak is this?"

@oluseyi_ola said:

"May be we shouldn’t be too quick to judge. It might be deeper than that.

"She made her a father. Biological or not. I’m sure that the kids and the man were happy before the court just scattered it."

@_uthmaolamide said:

"Paternity Fraud cases should be taken more seriously by the law in Nigeria… Most of these men don’t always have their lives together after discovering that they are not the biological father of a child/children they thought was theirs."

