When COVID-19 hit the world, many things and people were left in an unfortunate state due to lockdowns and other restrictions.

However, there are some who were lucky to experience positive stories such as landing great businesses and relationships.

Love and luck

Well, a Chinese lady named Zhao Xiaoqing was among the lucky ones as she was able to finally land her better half in very weird circumstances.

Zhao Xiaoqing was, for an entire month, trapped at her blind date's home after the government announced a countrywide lockdown.

The sad phase came and went but Zhao will forever live to remember 2020 as the year she managed to find a husband, albeit not intentionally.

Legit.ng gathered that Zhao will soon walk down the aisle with the man, Zhao Fei who she was stuck with during the pandemic lockdown after he went down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage.

Opportune engagement

According to SCMP.com, Zhao was recently engaged by the man she found herself stuck with after China announced a countrywide lockdown.

According to the lady, she will be engaged to Zhao Fei during the upcoming Lunar New Year festival at the end of the lockdown.

Legit.ng learnt that the lady has been living at Fei's home near Xianyang, Shaanxi province, central China, since mid-December.

“I very much treasure the love between us,” she said.

“This is the biggest harvest for me in the year of 2021. I am thankful for this special karma.” she added.

Family organised the meeting

SCMP.com reported that the couple, who share the same surname, are both 28 years old.

The man of the house said Fei was introduced to her by her family as a blind date, and the two met for the first time at the beginning of December 2021, when he visited her home in Baoji.

