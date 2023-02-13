A lady who runs JPF has shared a cute video of the children of her foundation sleeping in her room

The woman who filmed the kids wondered where she would sleep as people said they perhaps came to watch her TV before sleep came

Parents who reacted to her video appreciated her for showing the kids love as they shared similar experiences

A Nigerian lady who operates an NGO, Joy Peter Foundation (JPF), that reaches out to the less privileged has shared a video showing a boy and two female children sleeping on her bed.

She called them hers as she captioned the video "JPF children" and filmed them all sleeping. The lady said that they all left their room to occupy her bed.

People told her to put a TV in the kids' room. Photo source: @joypeterfoundation01

Source: TikTok

Kids left their room to sleep on "mother's" bed

She jokingly asked how she would marry in that kind of situation. Some people who reacted to her video said they probably came for the TV in her room and slept off.

Some parents also used the opportunity to share their experience with their kids who always wanted to come into their rooms.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 2,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Destiny StyNe said:

"They love️ you very much that why."

nasaukeje said:

"Story of my life."

bairo conteh said:

"Mum is everything."

Steve said:

"Put television for their room make I see whether them go come your room again!"

lekwa Ezekiel said:

"Madam what they do is normal thin to do."

Yemicasual said:

"God blessed you mama."

@blessbliss29 said:

"God will continue to bless u for the love and care you render upon these children."

Dominique66 said:

"Momma naso, my cousin use to leave their room to their mom's own."

Source: Legit.ng