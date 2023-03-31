A family who celebrated their grandmother in style by using a unique coffin has gone viral on Instagram

In the video, the family used a coffin made in the form of pot to celebrate the departure of their motherly grandmother

It was an indication, according to social media users who made their opinion known, that the mother had been a great chef who fed her children well

An Instagram video has captured the moment a family devised a new way of celebrating their grandmother who just passed away in style.

The innovative family decided to make a coffin in the form of a pot to show their grandmother how much they cherished her food when she was alive.

Family celebrates grandmother in pot-looking coffin.

Source: UGC

Pot-looking casket

The pot-looking coffin was also captured being taken around to showcase the ingenuity in the way the family had decided to celebrate their grandmother.

Some people admitted that the coffin appeared to be simple and unique, however, it did not go down well with some media users who reacted to the video.

Many social media users who watched the video also thought it was an innovation gone wrong and it should not have been considered in the first place.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has garnered over 3000 comments on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@shoppingplaze reacted:

"How did they fit her in there?"

@iambiggysteve said:

" l'm sure they would add one or two boiled egg inside the coffin. Ghana people no Dey use egg play."

@micie_pee commented:

"I have so many questions ls she very short abi to ask them una fold her inside abi una roll her? Na caterer before?"

@wallpaperplace wrote:

"Was the corpse folded? Abi Una bend am?? how can someone rest in peace like this."

Benue family rejects casket brought by son-In-law

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that on Thursday, May 30, a family threw away a casket a son-in-law brought for his mother-in-law's burial.

A Facebook user, Bem Raphael Aondongu, who shared the story, said the incident happened in Tombo Mbatie, in the Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State.

Bem said the deceased's sons rejected the casket as the family deemed the coffin not beautiful and too poor to be used for their late mum. Explaining the Tiv tradition that compelled the son-in-law to provide the gasket.

