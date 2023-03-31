The coffin a son-in-law produced for his wife's mother's burial has been rejected by the deceased's family

The displeased family threw away the coffin because it appears too poor and does not look beautiful

Photos of the rejected coffin surfaced on social media as the incident sparked a debate among netizens

On Thursday, May 30, a family threw away a casket a son-in-law brought for his mother-in-law's burial.

A Facebook user Bem Raphael Aondongu who shared the story said the incident happened in Tombo Mbatie, in the Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State.

The family rejected the casket. Photo Credit: Bem Raphael Aondongu

Source: Facebook

Bem said the deceased sons rejected the casket as the family deemed the coffin not beautiful and too poor to be used for their late mum.

Explaining TIV's tradition that compelled the son-in-law to provide the casket, Bem wrote:

"As the TIV tradition demands, when a mother or a father dies, the first female child who is married is saddled with the responsibility to make provision for a casket for the burial of any of the deceased parents.

"And for the maintenance of tradition, the first female child in conjunction with her husband who is a son in-law to the deceased mother, tried as he could to bring this casket in the pictures below but only to be rejected.

"According to the family of the deceased, they said the casked isn't beautiful and too poor to bury a member of their family..."

Social media reactions

Pretty Doo said:

"Mbatie msugh ne.

"Frankly speaking it's humiliating, did the dead offend him in anyway?

"Even though life is already gone and casket doesn't matter but mehn even if it's me i won't accept it."

Queen Terlumun Doowuese Jennifer said:

"That one no be casket Ahbeg na coffin, when my mother inlaw died and my husband younger sister was asked to bring casket, those people where not having enough money to make a casket so my husband decided that they should bring what they can afford in time so that the family can add money to it and make a casket."

Solomon Agabo said:

"Coffin, casket, gold or even bagco bag, last last na for ground them dey go put am...

"Termites will attack the wood in days, moisture will attack the metal within weeks, maggots will su*ck on the corpse within weeks too, and in the end, everything will become dust with a few years...

"Vanity of vanity, all is vanity..."

Mar Dan said:

"This same issue happens in my village for almost three times.

"To be honest this is not a caskets,if the inlaw can't afford to bring a caskets,he shouldn't have bother himself,I can't buried my mom inside this trash pls, it's an insult."

