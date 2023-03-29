No fewer than 27k TikTok users have liked the video of a little girl who danced with her kid brother

The girl named Harmony was the one who started the dance before her little brother stormed the room to join her

While she thrilled people with her funny dance, some people on TikTok quickly noticed the girl's beautiful long hair

A short video of a young girl who knows how to dance has been liked more than 27k times on TikTok.

The girl's video was posted by @thehannafamily_, and it shows that she danced alongside her younger brother, who is a funny performer.

The girl and her brother performed a funny dance. Photo credit: TikTok/@thehannafamily_.

Source: TikTok

The little girl was the one who started the dance show, and she was performing alone before her kid brother stormed the stage.

Young girl and her brother entertain TikTokers with dance

Their dance moves, especially those of boy looked very funny, but still, it was deeply entertaining.

They hopped around the large room, trying hard to dance according to the rhythm of the song.

Another thing that people liked about the video was the girl's hair. Her hair is so long, dark and attractive.

TikTok users took to the comment section to appreciate the girl named Harmony.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@ninaninabobinabonananana said:

"You take such amazing care of their hair. It looks so amazing."

@louesia_clarke said:

"Harmony's facial expressions are so priceless."

@moonrocks73 reacted:

"Harmony and Hansel never disappoint."

@jessica_isunueo asked:

"Her hair is so lovely. What kind of treatment do you use for her?"

@lifesog said:

"Your children are what everyone dreams of. I enjoy watching your family. It reminds me of why we have children."

@thbedwell1 reacted:

"They are always having so much fun. You all a such a good parents."

@mwangijoan47 asked:

"What's the secret behind the hair please?"

@user27592312500771 said:

"Wow! I like your hair."

