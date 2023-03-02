A young lady has gone viral on social media after sharing a video of herself dancing with her father

In the video shared on TikTok, the happy lady danced energetically with her father to an Amapiano beat

Reacting to the sweet clip, several netizens stormed the comments section to speak on the duo's relationship

They danced around each other and vibed so hard while staring at each other with sweet smiles on their faces.

Some netizens who came across the clip on TikTok wished they experienced such a sweet relationship with their dads.

Social media reactions

@mabhasti said:

"If my father was still alive, we would be like this, that guy loved me so much."

@mkhwebanenondumiso stated:

"Me at my dad's grave: “this could be us but ujahe izinto ezi phambili kunawe".

@mandisapkabbah reacted:

"Daughters that are close with their dads know what they what kind of man they want."

@theresaapius stated:

"Oh my, my dad could never, but I wish my kids have a dad like this so beautiful to watch."

@angelarytt asked:

"Can your father ever? No my father can never."

@smilenation8 added:

"You no go try this for my house. My papa go look you like say nah u elect Tinubu."

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady who always makes dance videos has gone online to make another one, but this time around, featuring her daddy.

In the clip, the lady pulled her surprised father into her camera view. The man opened his mouth in amazement, wondering what he should do. Seconds after that, the daughter started dancing beside her father, maintaining a bright smile.

Without shame, she shot the video against their old-looking house. TikTok users who reacted to her clip said her dad is so fit and fine that he could pass off as a young man.

