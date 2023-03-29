An Instagram video of a boy meeting his little brother for the first time has warmed hearts due to his reactions

A video has captured the moment a boy met his little brother who just came into the world for the first time and his reaction has warmed hearts.

In the viral Instagram video, the boy approached his mother who was holding the little baby and gently placed a sticker on his chest.

Boy genuinely happy

Right after placing the sticker on his chest, he kissed him and expressed his likeness for the newly born child.

It was a moment of simple family joys as they welcome their newest member to the family, in addition, the eldest brother is happy to have a brother too.

Many social media users who reacted to the video also appreciated the boy's genuine adoration and excitement.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 100,000 likes with over 500 comments on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng curated some of the reactions below:

@Inmeea reacted:

"This love love will be only for the first few days.. after then it's siblings' WAR."

@reyesjr.magana said:

" I wish i had a brother Imao but4 sisters is cool too."

@-yyasshh commented:

"He wanted to put it or his face."

Nigerian lady cries after giving birth to baby girl

In a related story, Legit.ng reported a Nigerian mum who just welcomed her first baby is unhappy because the child is a female.

In a video posted on Instagram by @gossipmilltv, the new mum broke down in tears and cried profusely.According to her, it has always been her lifelong dream to give birth to a baby boy as her first child.

Her husband, however, saw things differently as he insisted that a child is a child irrespective of gender.

