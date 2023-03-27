A young white lady in an interracial relationship has become a viral sensation owing to how her boyfriend dresses

Her boyfriend, a black man, wears heels, nails and eyelashes all the time and she loves him for who he is

The lovely pair spoke about how they met, how they identify as lovers and their sexualities in the past

A white lady named Maren has proudly shown off her boyfriend who wears heels, nails and eyelashes.

Maren met James on TikTok and what initially started off as flirting and casual online friendship blossomed into a long-distance relationship until they finally met.

Maren identifies as a masculine-presenting female and James as a feminine-presenting-straight man.

Despite how some people feel about their relationship, the pair are so invested in each other and are proud of their identities.

James said he just likes to dress feminine but is into women. For Maren, she had dated women in the past but fell in love with James. Love Don't Judge did the lovebirds story and it elicited mixed reactions from netizens.

Social media reactions

Dustie Harris said:

"I think this is beautiful. Just because you feel more feminine or more masculine doesn’t mean you have to sexua*lly identify as whatever your personality is. Your sexual identity doesn’t have to define your whole personality! They are able to be how they want to be/feel, and found someone who makes that a reality. I love this ❤️ I’m so happy you found each other."

Kim M. Colvin said:

"The relationship works for them and they seem to be in love, who am I to judge. But James that outfit was a no for me, I would have paired those pants with a peasants type blouse, something loose and flowy."

Tiff Everhart said:

"Y’all are the cutest couple ever!!!!! Omg he is very outspoken and bubbly and she is just chill, and calm. I’m in love with y’all as a couple and the energy y’all put off!! I’m here for it."

Elisabeth De Nicola Fuchs said:

"Come on !!!! What kind of couple is this ???. I am far from being à narrow minded person but there is a limit to everything. I agree on the fact that being in love is important and beautiful but I cannot consider this kind of relationship serious and healthy. They are just completly disoriented."

Barbara van Holland said:

"My boyfriend wears heels, nails and eyelashes and I wear pants. Perfect!"

Lenin Nyumba Ya Muganga said:

"I see true love that’s all i can say but the boyfriend grew up with mother."

