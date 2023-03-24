A young lady has said that long-distance relationships can work if one meets the right person who is also as invested in the relationship as they are

In a tweet, the lady said long distance should not be a deal breaker as it is better to be with the right person than to be with the most convenient person

She also revealed that long-distance love is something she will consider as long as she finds the right person who is willing to make it work

A lady who identified herself as @shanzwarma on Twitter has shared her opinion about long-distance relationships, which has raised various reactions from many people.

In a Twitter post on March 22, she said long-distance relationships could work with good communication skills.

She also revealed that all one needs to do to make a long-distance relationship work is to find the right person whose lifestyle aligns with theirs.

She said it is better to be with the right person than with the most convenient person.

"Distance being a deal breaker for people confuses me bc personally I’d rather be with the right person than the most convenient person. if you care enough you can make it work. It’s not like it has to be long distance forever. A lot of people just have poor communication skills."

Many social media users who reacted to her tweet also shared their views about long-distance dating, with some agreeing with her.

As of the time of publishing this report, the tweet has gathered 500,000 views with more than 5000 likes and 1000 comments on Twitter.

@lukiewokie reacted:

"Harder when you’re starting off long distance and have never even met, but I do generally agree."

@Tiggy199 wrote:

"The right one isn't always right next to you. I'm a single dad & was dating a single mom, living 2hrs away from each other. With kids we only saw each other every other weekend or get sitters. After a while she tells me 2hrs is too far & she wants someone within a 10mile area."

@meow163 commented:

"Yes exactly! Only dating ppl close to u limits who you will find as a partner. The right person for you is not always going to be the most convenient person to date."

@noradre also commented:

"Yes! I agree %. Love is a choice. You choose to love. Sometimes, it is easy, and other times may be hard. You have to communicate properly in those hardships to continue to make that choice."

