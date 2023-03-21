A Nigerian man played a prank on his mother who he was supposed to pick up from the airport when she came abroad

The man was seated on the same train as her and kept chatting with the woman as if he was somewhere else

The woman's expression suddenly changed when she realised that her child has been on the same train with her all along

A young man has got many people laughing after he shared a video of how he pranked his mother when she had just landed abroad from Nigeria.

The man said the plan was to pick her up from the airport. While on the train, the mother told her son not to worry as she was already heading home to him.

The son said that he was supposed to pick her up at the airport. Photo source: @rastamousetv

She did not know that her son was on the same train, sitting across from her. To get her attention, the man took a photo of her sitting on public transport and sent it to her.

The woman was not moved. At a point, she thought her phone had been overtaken to do a Facebook live of her. When the mother eventually saw him, she was shocked.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

AJ said:

"Your mom thinks FB live is just a random video of her out in public so cute."

joycélyn said:

"She even said lol to the pic."

Gabrielle said:

"That was so worth the wait her face was perfect hahahahaha."

Jane.cop said:

"I LOVE the fact she’s just minding her business for so long. Didn’t even notice."

Emma Rowe said:

"She is sooo cute omg her little face lighting up when she saw you."

FR said:

"I think mum forgot what she was wearing that day."

The lady said the man was probably tired of her mischievous attitude in the house.

