An Enugu makeup artist recently shared a video in which her father ran the commentary in a hilarious manner

In the video, the man can be heard struggling to describe the makeup process much to the amusement of many people

Several internet users who saw the video took to the comment section to commend the father's effort

If you think women's makeup products and processes are too complex to remember, one Nigerian father is showing that it is the effort that counts.

Photos of a model and Favour. Credit: Hudzilla, @fae_vors_glam (Instagram)

Source: Getty Images

Favour, an Enugu-based makeup artist recently left many people amused after she made her father do a voiceover of one of her makeup videos.

In the video, Favour is seen doing her makeup while her father runs a voiceover commentary.

He can be heard using phrases like 'foundation materials, applying the white thing, her face changing from time to time' among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He signs off the video with a 'Thank God' but not before hyping his daughter up about her 'beautiful face and natural hair'.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to man's voiceover of daughter's makeup video

tiki150thrifts

"Daddy is indirectly saying ”Na me born this Queen.”

phat_chyna:

"It’s the “Thank God” for me."

iamlizzyjay:

"It's the eye lashes for Me..Daddy no know pass eye lashes."

gracious_helper_healthcare:

"African parents must Thank God."

the_real_tobe_official:

"I dn finish this morning ooo, how did she not laugh abeg? Daddy your daughter is fine ooo, Thank God "

holuphisaryormie:

"Say na “thank God” e remain to add 1 bible verse popsy."

souvenir_packaging:

"Hahaha her father is the father of the year. God bless him. God keep him. Favour will ALWAYS make you proud I promise on her behalf."

official_sweetval:

"Thank God a very proud father jare."

Bride does her own makeup in trending video, Internet users impressed with result

If you're looking for a way to cut down on budget for your wedding then you might want to take up beauty classes.

A bride certainly saved some money after she decided to do her own wedding makeup.

In the video posted by @moshbridal, the beautiful bride, identified as Abigail is seen applying some powder to her already glammed-up look.

Makeup trends: 53-year-old woman appears several years younger in transformation video

The art of makeup is unarguably a magic trick that not so many are blessed with.

Well, this 53-year-old is certainly one magician whose recent makeup transformation has left many people stunned.

In a Tiktok video reposted on her Instagram page, the lady is seen making up and in a series of swift movements, transforms into perfectly-executed makeup.

Source: Legit.ng